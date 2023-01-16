Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound

Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.

XDA-developers reports that Google has made it easier to set custom audio as your alarm sounds with the latest Clock app. While you could set custom audio recordings before, you’d have to copy the files over using a file manager app and then add them using the alarm sound settings. Now you don’t have to do all of that work because there’s a new option to record sounds right inside the Clock app.

The alarm recording option in the Android Clock app. Image: XDA-developers

Unfortunately, this seems to be limited to Pixel devices right now because it utilizes the Pixel-exclusive Recorder app. But if you’re using a Pixel or a custom ROM on your Android device with the Record app baked in, you’re good to go.

Now all that’s left is to choose which alarm sound you’re recording. Here’s a few suggestions: