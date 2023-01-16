Skip to main content
The second-gen AirPods Pro are $50 off at Verizon

A return to their lowest price of $199.99, which does not happen often.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

The second-gen AirPods Pro resting on a reflective surface in front of their case.
The new AirPods Pro look just like the first-gen model, but what counts are the improvements on the inside.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Apple’s latest generation of the AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest price, compliments of Verizon. The noise-canceling wireless earbuds are on sale for $199.99 when you click “continue” on Verizon’s site, where the $50 discount is reflected in your cart. This is a great deal for one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy, but don’t fret if you’re not a Verizon service subscriber — just click “checkout as guest” and anyone can take advantage of this deal.

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case

$200
$200

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$200 at Verizon$239 at Amazon$239 at Walmart

The second generation of AirPods Pro look nearly identical to the original model, but Apple made some significant changes to their performance and handling. They may not be the current noise cancellation champs, but the ANC is much improved over the previous model. Also, the outright sound quality is better thanks to a redesigned amplifier and driver that’s borrowed from the third-gen AirPods (though it sounds better here than in those cheaper buds).

Lastly, there are some nice quality-of-life improvements if you’re considering upgrading — like new volume gesture controls that allow you to slide a finger up or down the stem of the buds for easy adjustments, and a speaker built into the case. No, that tiny speaker doesn’t turn the case into a portable boombox (which would probably sound terrible anyway) but it does play a small chirp from the Find My app in the event you’ve misplaced them.

