Apple’s latest generation of the AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest price, compliments of Verizon. The noise-canceling wireless earbuds are on sale for $199.99 when you click “continue” on Verizon’s site, where the $50 discount is reflected in your cart. This is a great deal for one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy, but don’t fret if you’re not a Verizon service subscriber — just click “checkout as guest” and anyone can take advantage of this deal.
AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case$200$24920% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
The second generation of AirPods Pro look nearly identical to the original model, but Apple made some significant changes to their performance and handling. They may not be the current noise cancellation champs, but the ANC is much improved over the previous model. Also, the outright sound quality is better thanks to a redesigned amplifier and driver that’s borrowed from the third-gen AirPods (though it sounds better here than in those cheaper buds).
Lastly, there are some nice quality-of-life improvements if you’re considering upgrading — like new volume gesture controls that allow you to slide a finger up or down the stem of the buds for easy adjustments, and a speaker built into the case. No, that tiny speaker doesn’t turn the case into a portable boombox (which would probably sound terrible anyway) but it does play a small chirp from the Find My app in the event you’ve misplaced them.