This 5TB Western Digital hard drive drops to an all-time low

This is a good opportunity to buy an external hard drive that will store a ton of games at a discount we’ve not seen since Black Friday.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

A picture of the Western Digital hard drive on a desk near a laptop, a plant, and pencils.
You can buy the 5TB Western Digital portable hard drive for just $89.99 at Best Buy, which matches its all-time low price.
Image: Western Digital

If you have a lot of data you need to back up or transfer, you might want to check out Best Buy’s current deal on Western Digital’s Easystore portable hard drive. Right now, you can buy the 5TB portable hard drive $89.99 instead of $117.99. That’s an all-time low and a discount we haven’t seen since Black Friday. It’s even cheaper than the 4TB model, which is on sale for $99.99.

This is a terrific option if you’re in a need of a lightweight hard drive you can use to carry tons of PS5 games or photos on the go, or to back up your computer. True, it’s not as fast as an SSD, so it’s not the right choice if speed is of the essence. But if all you really need is an external hard drive that’s capable of carrying a massive amount of storage, this is a good deal to grab while it lasts.

Western Digital Easystore (5TB)

$11824% off
$90

If you need to transfer or store a huge amount of files, WD’s 5TB Easystore is a great portable hard drive to consider. The lightweight and slim drive may not boast the transfer speeds of more contemporary SSDs, but it still offers a capable external storage solution.

$90 at Best Buy

