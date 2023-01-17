Tuesday’s top tech news: An Apple (a) day

Apple is rumored to be making an announcement today, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company hasn’t got an event scheduled, which suggests any announcement is going to come via a more low-key press release. Who knows, by the time you’re reading this the announcement may already be live. Regulatory filings suggest there could be a new MacBook Pro on the way, but I’m crossing my fingers for the HomePod that Gurman reported was inbound earlier this month.
As we approach Samsung’s February launch event, we’re starting to get a clearer image of what features its upcoming Galaxy smartphones could have. Today the company revealed a new 200-megapixel smartphone sensor that it says is already in mass production, and its specs match what’s rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra almost exactly.
But if you’re interested in more far out gadget news, then you might want to check out Dave2D’s latest video, where the YouTuber has gotten his hands on an alleged dummy model of the oft-rumored Pixel foldable. If accurate, the foldable could be planned for launch later this year.
Jan 17, 2023, 10:30 AM UTCJames Vincent
Getty Images is suing the creators of AI art tool Stable Diffusion for scraping its content
Getty Images
Jan 17, 2023, 9:21 AM UTCJon Porter
Samsung new 200-megapixel camera sensor is almost certainly inside the new Galaxy S23 Ultra
Its new ISOCELL HP2 matches the rumored camera specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra.
Jan 16, 2023, 11:50 PM UTCNathan Edwards
New Pixel Fold leak lands in physical space
YouTuber Dave2D posted a video with a plastic mockup of the rumored Pixel foldable. The details are consistent with earlier leaks. Good news for foldables nerds!
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s gearing up for a new product announcement tomorrow. Could it (finally) be the M2-equipped 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros?