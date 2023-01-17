Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price

This might actually be the iPad for you if you’re considering Apple’s 10th-gen base iPad, which starts at $449.99. While they might look similar (that’s intentional), the iPad Air is the better choice in several ways: it’s faster, it supports the second-gen Apple Pencil with wireless charging support, its USB-C charging port supports faster data transfer, and it has a better laminated display. It also has access to a better (but not necessarily cheaper) accessory ecosystem, like the Magic Keyboard.

One area where the Air falters in comparison (depending on who you ask) is the selfie cam location. The 10th-gen iPad places it right in the middle of its long side, making it easier to center yourself in a video call if you’re using it like a laptop.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi) $ 500 $ 599 17 % off $ 500 The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $500 at Best Buy (64GB)$650 at Best Buy (256GB)

These days, most of us are in need of more storage, whether we have a laptop, a desktop, or even a gaming console like the PS5. If your machine supports NVMe M.2 SSD storage (the PS5 does, but check your PC compatibility), consider this big price cut on Samsung’s 980 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD, which is selling at Amazon for $179.99. In recent months, this model has sold for about $217, according to pricing history data via CamelCamelCamel, but the price is on a steady decline.

This model boasts fast PCIe 4.0 sequential read and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,100MB/s, respectively, though it’s compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards at slower speeds. One important note is that, for PS5 owners making a storage upgrade, you’ll need to install your own heatsink first — an easy, cheap job. This $7.99 accessory from Amazon should get the job done, but there are countless options out there. Even in a PC, a heatsink ensures that it can offload excess heat, which is a smart way to protect your SSD.

Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) $ 180 $ 380 53 % off $ 180 Samsung’s high-end 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is among the fastest available. It’s PCIe 4.0-ready, so it can achieve fast read / write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively. It’ll also work in more prevalent PCIe 3.0 motherboards but with slightly slower speeds. $180 at Amazon

Some deals are worth repeating, like the $50 off discount on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro that we spotted yesterday. This promo is still happening at Verizon, so run over there to pick up a set if you’ve been waiting for this Black Friday price cut to return. Your purchase from Verizon is eligible for free two-day shipping or free in-store pickup if your local Verizon store has them in stock.

While the second-gen AirPods Pro may look similar to the previous model, they deliver a host of updates under the hood. They feature better sound quality and more effective noise cancellation as well as now allowing you to make volume adjustments by touch. The charging case got some updates, too, like the ability to chirp to make it easier to find. It also has a lanyard hole (something we desperately wished had been built into the AirTag tracker), making it easy to attach to a bag or keys. Read our review.

