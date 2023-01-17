Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price

Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
This might actually be the iPad for you if you’re considering Apple’s 10th-gen base iPad, which starts at $449.99. While they might look similar (that’s intentional), the iPad Air is the better choice in several ways: it’s faster, it supports the second-gen Apple Pencil with wireless charging support, its USB-C charging port supports faster data transfer, and it has a better laminated display. It also has access to a better (but not necessarily cheaper) accessory ecosystem, like the Magic Keyboard.
One area where the Air falters in comparison (depending on who you ask) is the selfie cam location. The 10th-gen iPad places it right in the middle of its long side, making it easier to center yourself in a video call if you’re using it like a laptop.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)$500$59917% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
These days, most of us are in need of more storage, whether we have a laptop, a desktop, or even a gaming console like the PS5. If your machine supports NVMe M.2 SSD storage (the PS5 does, but check your PC compatibility), consider this big price cut on Samsung’s 980 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD, which is selling at Amazon for $179.99. In recent months, this model has sold for about $217, according to pricing history data via CamelCamelCamel, but the price is on a steady decline.
This model boasts fast PCIe 4.0 sequential read and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,100MB/s, respectively, though it’s compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards at slower speeds. One important note is that, for PS5 owners making a storage upgrade, you’ll need to install your own heatsink first — an easy, cheap job. This $7.99 accessory from Amazon should get the job done, but there are countless options out there. Even in a PC, a heatsink ensures that it can offload excess heat, which is a smart way to protect your SSD.
Samsung 980 Pro (2TB)$180$38053% off
Samsung’s high-end 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is among the fastest available. It’s PCIe 4.0-ready, so it can achieve fast read / write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively. It’ll also work in more prevalent PCIe 3.0 motherboards but with slightly slower speeds.
Some deals are worth repeating, like the $50 off discount on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro that we spotted yesterday. This promo is still happening at Verizon, so run over there to pick up a set if you’ve been waiting for this Black Friday price cut to return. Your purchase from Verizon is eligible for free two-day shipping or free in-store pickup if your local Verizon store has them in stock.
While the second-gen AirPods Pro may look similar to the previous model, they deliver a host of updates under the hood. They feature better sound quality and more effective noise cancellation as well as now allowing you to make volume adjustments by touch. The charging case got some updates, too, like the ability to chirp to make it easier to find. It also has a lanyard hole (something we desperately wished had been built into the AirTag tracker), making it easy to attach to a bag or keys. Read our review.
AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case$200$24920% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
A couple more quick hits
- While style and sound quality are subjective, a set of wireless earbuds that surpass the latest AirPods Pro’s noise cancellation chops are also $50 off today. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are $249 at Amazon in either the soapstone or black color schemes. This model sank to its lowest price of $229 during the holidays, but it has been close to a month since we’ve seen any kind of discount.
- You have just a couple more days (through January 22nd) to score this $20 discount on Ikea and Sonos’ Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. The Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2-ready speaker is available in white or black for $99.99, making it one of the most affordable ways to add more speakers to your Sonos soundscape.
- A robot vacuum that we like has gotten a $200 discount at Wellbots (you’ll find this price at iRobot’s site, too). The iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus that can vacuum and mop — complete with a self-emptying bin — is $899. Uniquely, this model has AI obstacle avoidance meant to help it swerve away from things that you just don’t want to have mixed up in your pricey robovac. My colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy put this poop-avoidant vacuum to the test in this article. (Important disclaimer: the test poop was made from play putty.)