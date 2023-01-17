Co-founders of a bankrupt crypto business seek millions to fund a new ‘GTX’ exchange

The co-founders of the failed Three Arrows Capital (3AC) cryptocurrency hedge fund want $25 million to start up a proposed exchange, as reported earlier by The Block and Bloomberg. It will be called “GTX” — according to its leaked pitch deck — “because G comes after F,” and FTX, the once-huge exchange, is now bankrupt.

But like the band Mystik Spiral, they might change the name. After a round of kicking on crypto Twitter, investment firm CoinFlex — which is partnering with the former 3AC founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu — tried to quiet the controversy by saying GTX “is a placeholder name.” Let’s hope no one has engraved it on their guitar case or anything.

Part of GTX’s pitch is letting people buy and sell bankruptcy claims from failed crypto firms, as well as use those claims as collateral. The group’s looking to raise funds “ASAP” for a potential launch by the end of February, according to the pitch deck.