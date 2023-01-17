Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The Willow breast pump now has an Apple Watch app to make pumping slightly less terrible

The Willow breast pump now has an Apple Watch app to make pumping slightly less terrible

/

Willow’s on-the-go in-bra pump just got a little more convenient to use. The new Apple Watch companion app includes pump controls and quick access to other info, like battery level.

By Allison Johnson / @allisonjo1

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Willow 3.0 pump, iPhone and Apple Watch on a white background.
The Willow 3.0 in-bra breast pump now comes with a handy Apple Watch companion app.
Image: Willow

The Willow 3.0 in-bra breast pump is designed to help nursing parents carry on with their lives while pumping, and its latest new feature adds an extra level of convenience: a companion app for the Apple Watch. The app lets you change modes, control suction, and track your sessions without having to fiddle with the pump itself or pick up your phone. That doesn’t sound particularly earth-shattering, but in case you weren’t aware, I’ll let you in on a little secret: breast pumping is awful, and anything that makes it a little less awful is a godsend.

Throughout much of recent history, using a breast pump meant stopping everything that you’re doing every few hours to sit tethered to a bowling ball-sized contraption plugged into a wall outlet. But within the past few years, in-bra pumps like Willow started popping up — small, self-contained, battery-powered, and designed to be used hands-free. They’re especially handy if you want to, oh, I don’t know, do literally anything outside of your house for longer than three hours without having to run back home and pump.

This is roughly 100x more convenient than sitting by a wall outlet.
This is roughly 100x more convenient than sitting by a wall outlet.
Image: Willow

In-bra pumps come in handy in lots more situations, too, so you can get things done around the house or if your workplace doesn’t provide a private room for pumping. They’re designed for convenience, and having controls on your wrist extends that convenience a little further.

Unfortunately, the technology isn’t exactly accessible to most people. Willow 3.0 starts at $549, and while US health insurers are required to cover the cost of breast pumps for new parents, they’ll usually only cover the full cost of a basic model. Not to mention an Apple Watch starts at $249, which is roughly the same as a three-month supply of diapers. If those kinds of expenses are out of your budget, then you’ll probably be stuck next to a wall outlet for your pumping sessions after all.

More from Tech