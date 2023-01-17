Now DoorDash will deliver Starbucks across the US, too

DoorDash will soon start delivering Starbucks food and drinks in all 50 US states, the company announced in a blog post. The service will initially roll out to Northern California, Texas, Georgia, and Florida before expanding into the rest of the US in March.

Through the partnership, users can place orders with the DoorDash app instead of the Starbucks app. Starbucks says it’ll make about 95 percent of “its core menu” available through the service and will let customers customize their orders as if they were using Starbucks’ own app.

While DoorDash first started delivering Starbucks products last year, the program was only limited to select cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Sacramento, Seattle, Portland, and New York City.