Coachella will continue streaming on YouTube through 2026

Can’t fly to California for Coachella? No problem. You’ll still be able to stream the annual arts and music festival live from the comfort of your own home for at least another few years.

YouTube and Coachella organizers Goldenvoice announced on YouTube’s official blog that they’ve renewed their exclusive partnership through 2026. As a result, fans around the world will continue to stream the festival live for free from YouTube as well as watch on-demand videos of performances.

“Our partnership with YouTube brings Coachella to everyone around the world,” said Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett. “The 2023 lineup sees performers from Brazil, France, Iceland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Spain, and beyond, and bringing international fans closer to their hometown artists is important to our team.”

For this year’s event, viewers will also be able to watch behind-the-scenes content on YouTube Shorts and talk to other fans through Live Chat. There will also be livestream and playlist integrations between YouTube and YouTube Music and on-site activations with YouTube creators and artists. Fans can buy Coachella and artist merchandise through YouTube Shopping, while YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to access exclusive content.

This is the 11th year Coachella’s been available to stream live on YouTube. YouTube first became the exclusive livestreaming home of Coachella after signing an agreement with Goldenvoice in 2011, reports Billboard. They last renewed their partnership in 2018 for three years, though the festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.