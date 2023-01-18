Our favorite Sony Bluetooth speaker is nearly half off today

Let’s face it: you can’t throw a party without music. Luckily, if you’re planning to celebrate the Super Bowl next month or a birthday in the near future, Sony’s SRS-XB43 is on sale at multiple retailers. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are both selling the Bluetooth speaker for around $148, which is a whopping $131 off.

As one of our favorite models, the SRS-XB43 boasts powerful stereo sound that makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor parties. It can also put on a customizable light show, supports Sony’s high-res LDAC codec, and unlike many of its rivals, comes with an aux jack that allows you to skip the Bluetooth and plug in directly. Just be aware that, at six and a half pounds, it may not be a speaker you’ll want to tote with you when you’re out and about.

Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker $ 148 $ 280 47 % off $ 148 Sony’s SRS-XB43 is a large Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for parties both indoors and out. The powerful stereo drivers sound great with plenty of bass, and you also get a customizable light show. $148 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy

Apple may have just announced a pair of M2-powered MacBook Pros, but buying a laptop that starts at $1,999 may not be in everybody’s budget. If you have less demanding needs, however, Apple’s entry-level MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on sale at Best Buy in select colors for an all-time low of $799.99 ($200 off). Micro Center is also currently offering the same discount if you live nearby and prefer in-store pickup.

The M1-equipped MacBook Air from 2020 is not as speedy or capable as the newer M2 Air and MacBook Pros, but it remains our favorite budget-friendly laptop. It’s still plenty fast enough for most people, and it offers everything the average person likely needs to get work done. Plus, it boasts all-day battery life and is powerful enough that you’ll be able to do some light work in Adobe’s creator tools, for instance, with no trouble. Read our review.

If you just need a cheap tablet to stream shows and read ebooks, Amazon’s Fire tablets are an affordable solution. And right now, you can buy the 32GB ad-supported Fire HD 10 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $84.99 ($65 off), which is just $10 shy of its best price to date. You can also pick up the 32GB ad-supported Fire HD 10 Plus — which features an extra gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging — at Amazon and Best Buy for $104.99 ($75 off), a price that matches the tablet’s lowest price to date.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablets boast sharp 1080p displays that outshine the panels found on other Amazon tablets. They also feature good battery life and performance for the price, even if they’re not nearly as fast or as capable as an iPad. Plus, at less than $100, they’re fun impulse buys that also make for a decent Valentine’s Day gift — that is, assuming your loved one has an affinity for Kindle books, Prime Video movies, and other Amazon content. Read our review.

If you want an even more affordable tablet, Amazon is also discounting the latest Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus. The Fire HD 8 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target with ads and 32GB of storage for $59.99 ($40 off), which is just $5 more than its all-time low. If you want a quicker processor and wireless charging, you can buy the 32GB Fire HD 8 Plus with ads for $79.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Neither tablet boasts as high of a resolution display as the Fire HD 10, but they offer long battery life and USB-C support. Read our review.