Logitech’s new $69.99 webcam is a stylish alternative to its aging C920s

Logitech is adding a new webcam to its Brio lineup in the form of the Brio 300. At $69.99 (£74.99), it’s at the low end of Logitech’s Brio lineup and only offers up to 1080p / 30fps capture rather than 4K / 30fps or 1080 / 60fps like the $199.99 Brio 4K Pro. It has a single microphone built in and is available in a choice of gray, off-white, or pink. Alongside the Brio 300, Logitech has also announced a business-focused variant, the Brio 305.

The Brio 300’s price and specs put it in the same ballpark as Logitech’s ubiquitous C920s Pro HD webcam, which also has an MSRP of $69.99. But the Brio 300 benefits from a sleeker, more modern design and a neatly integrated privacy shutter that can be manually swiveled around to cover its camera when not in use. The C920s Pro HD still has a privacy shutter, but its design is nowhere near as neat.

There’s a built-in privacy shutter for when you’re not using the webcam. Image: Logitech

The Brio 300 connects via USB-C, which is something to bear in mind if your computer only has USB-A ports available. But based on people’s experiences with Logitech’s other USB-C webcams, you should be able to use a USB-C to USB-A adaptor as a workaround. (Just remember to factor in the price of buying an adaptor.) We’ve followed up with Logitech to confirm this will work.

Versus the $129.99 Brio 500, the Brio 300 lacks stereo microphones, has a narrower 70-degree field of view (versus 90 degrees on the Brio 500), and there’s no mention of support for Logitech’s auto-framing feature. But at nearly half the price of the Brio 500, these could be tradeoffs worth making if you’re on a tighter budget.