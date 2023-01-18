Wednesday’s top tech news: layoffs come for Microsoft

My condolences to anyone at Microsoft affected by what’s reportedly going to be a large round of layoffs. Around 5 percent of the tech giant’s workforce is thought to be affected, which translates to 10,000 people potentially losing their jobs. It would make Microsoft the latest tech giant to have cut thousands of jobs in recent months, following layoffs at the likes of Meta and Amazon.
In lighter news, Samsung is making more parts and manuals available via iFixit, allowing would-be DIY repairers to fix Galaxy S22 devices almost a year after their launch. So if your Galaxy S22 is on the fritz when the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup launches in February, you now have the option of attempting a repair yourself rather than upgrading your device (repair shops, of course, continue to be an option).
Finally, Apple has reportedly put its plans to release a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses on hold due to “technical challenges.” Its mixed reality headset (which would offer both AR and VR) is still believed to be on track for this year, but these sleeker AR-only glasses are now unlikely to meet their 2025 target launch date.
Jan 18, 2023, 8:01 AM UTCJon Porter
Logitech’s new $69.99 webcam is a stylish alternative to its aging C920s
The Brio 300 supports up to 1080p at 30fps and has a built-in privacy shutter.
Jan 18, 2023, 4:12 AM UTCRichard Lawler
Apple reportedly shelved its plans to release AR glasses any time soon
Bloomberg reports “technical challenges” put Apple’s iPhone-subverting augmented reality glasses project on the back burner as it shifts focus to making a cheaper mixed reality headset.
Jan 18, 2023, 12:03 AM UTCUmar Shakir
You can finally repair your own Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung has expanded its self-repair program to include Galaxy parts and manuals for the S22, Plus, and Ultra — as well as its Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops.
Jan 17, 2023, 8:14 PM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft set to lay off thousands of employees tomorrow
Microsoft’s latest job cuts are expected to be significantly larger than the 1 percent in 2022.