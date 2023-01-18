Galaxy S23 spec leak leaves few surprises ahead of February launch

Spec sheets for all three devices in Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series, appear to have leaked online. If legitimate (which they appear to be) they give a more or less complete picture of what we should expect from Samsung’s new phones ahead of their February 1st launch; detailing everything from their screen and battery specs through to their cameras.

WinFuture has a complete rundown of the specs of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, which corroborate those published on Twitter by leaker billbil-kun, who also has official-looking information on Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Starting with cameras, it appears as though the widespread reports of the Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with a 200-megapixel sensor are correct. Alongside it, the phone appears to have three additional rear cameras: a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a second 10-megapixel telephoto with a 10x optical zoom. Meanwhile, both the S23 and the S23 Plus reportedly have three cameras: a 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a single 10-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom.

In terms of screens, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is apparently the largest of the three phones with a 6.8-inch 1440p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus reportedly have 6.1 and 6.6-inch OLED displays, both 1080p, both 120Hz. All three phones are said to have a hole-punch notch with a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the leaks suggest all three phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at least in the French and German markets where these spec sheets appear to come from. Samsung will almost certainly use the same processor in the US, based on previous models, but in the past it’s used its own Exynos processors in some international markets. This is joined by a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM in the Ultra, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of built-in storage. The S23 and S23 Plus will reportedly only come with 8GB of RAM, and between 128GB and 512GB of RAM.

Finally there’s batteries, which sit at 3,900mAh for the S23, 4,700mAh for the S23 Plus, and 5,000mAh on the Ultra. The Plus and Ultra will reportedly support fast-charging at up to 45W, versus 25W on the base S23.