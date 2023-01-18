If you’ve been looking to kit out a startup, then here’s a chance to grab some deals — along with some recognizably bird-themed memorabilia. Twitter has placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters for sale via an online auction, with listings including various artwork of the Twitter bird logo, designer office furniture, and a full range of expensive kitchen equipment.

The sale follows Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s attempts to cut back on company expenses amid numerous financial difficulties and after firing nearly two-thirds of the company’s 7,500-person workforce in 2022. In December, The New York Times also reported that Twitter had allegedly stopped paying rent for office spaces used by the company.

1 / 2 If a neon sign isn’t to your liking, you could consider a bird-shaped statue or an “@”-shaped planter. Image: Heritage Global Partners

Now, the tech giant is offloading surplus assets via Heritage Global Partners, an auction, liquidation, and advisory firm. A total of 631 lots were first listed in early December 2022 before going on sale on January 17th at 7AM PT, with bidding due to close later today at 10AM PT.

Some notable items up for grabs include a “Neon Twitter Bird Light” with the highest bid currently set at $22,500, a three-foot-tall bird statue (currently $21,000,) and a floral “@” sculpture for $8,000.

1 / 5 Some of the office equipment on offer includes soundproof office booths... Image: Heritage Global Partners

1 / 5 Coffee machines, rotisserie ovens, and industrial griddles are also listed on the online auction. Image: Heritage Global Partners

Office equipment is also available to buy, including standing desks, conferencing equipment including Google Jamboards, and designer furniture from the likes of Andreu World and Knoll. There’s even a pair of cycle-powered recharging stations listed for $2,500. You can check out the full listings for everything over on the Heritage Global Partners online auction.

1 / 6 There are also Knoll Studio chairs... Image: Heritage Global Partners