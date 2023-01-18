Apple is turning on the HomePod Mini’s secret temperature and humidity sensor

Apple debuted an updated HomePod speaker today, and one of the new features is its ability to track temperature and humidity with a built-in sensor. As it turns out, those are things that the smaller, cheaper HomePod Mini can do, too — even the ones that may already be in your home.

The company quietly added a feature overview to its website, indicating that Apple plans to switch on a latent temperature and humidity sensor that has been in the devices since launch but couldn’t previously be used. Having this sensor means you won’t need to buy a separate gadget to measure temperature or humidity and run Apple Home automations to, say, turn on a fan when it gets above 70 degrees Fahrenheit or adjust a compatible smart thermostat.

The temperature- and humidity-sensing features don’t seem to be live yet in iOS 16.2; several Verge staff couldn’t get theirs to work, even on the iOS 16.3 beta. But at least one person seems to have early access. Apple spokesperson Lance Lin confirmed the feature would arrive in an upcoming software update.

The HomePod Mini’s temperature and humidity sensor (left) matches what’s coming with the new HomePod.

Once you start using the temperature- and humidity-sensing feature, there are a couple of caveats to bear in mind. In the footnotes of Apple’s HomePod Mini page, it details that the speaker requires “some time to calibrate the sensors immediately after starting up.” What’s more noteworthy is that Apple says that the “accuracy may decrease in some situations where audio is playing for an extended period of time at high volume levels.” So if you’re getting what you think are inaccurate results, maybe turn down the jams and check again after a little time has gone by.