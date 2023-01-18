Apple’s retrofuturistic series Hello Tomorrow wants to fly you to the Moon in first trailer

Apple has slowly been building an interesting library of sci-fi on its streaming service, from gigantic epics to near-future horror stories. But the upcoming series Hello Tomorrow goes in a different direction. The retrofuturistic vision of the future is about a team of salespeople, led by a character played by Billy Crudup, hocking timeshares on the Moon.
Here’s the official logline:
Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.
The 10-episode show also stars Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. It starts streaming on Apple TV Plus on February 17th.
Hello Tomorrow is one of a handful of new shows debuting on Apple TV Plus early this year; it follows the debut of dramedy Shrinking on January 27th and premieres the same day as the thriller Sharper.