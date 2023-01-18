The M3gan sequel will dance its way into theaters in 2025

There were already rumblings about Universal being interested in a follow-up to director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper’s M3gan, and it seems those rumblings are actually going to turn into something much sooner than you might have expected.

Variety reports that M3gan 2.0 — a sequel to Universal’s surprise viral hit about a singing, dancing, murdering best friend bot — is a go, with Cooper returning to pen the script along with actresses Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who will both reprise their respective roles. Since its January 6th debut, the first M3gan’s raked in an astounding $100 million worldwide against a modest $12 million production budget, making it precisely the sort of box office phenomenon that Universal and producing partner Blumhouse would be foolish not to follow up on.