Ted Lasso’s third season kicks off this spring

Apple announced that one of its biggest streaming series will return later this year. While we don’t have a specific date just yet, Apple says that season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV Plus in the spring of 2023.

We don’t know much about the new season yet, but Apple did release a new image that shows Jason Sudeikis’ Lasso and Nick Mohammed’s Nate facing off, now as rival coaches. Given the way season 2 ended, that relationship looks to be a big part of the new storyline. Previously, writer, star, and real human being Brett Goldstein suggested that the third season could be the last for the sports sitcom.

Ted Lasso first kicked off back in 2020 and became one of the streaming service’s first breakout hits, winning a handful of awards. And while you wait for the new season, you can always create your own AFC Richmond experience thanks to the latest FIFA game.