Get a $35 gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch from Dell

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch are pretty rare, but today, picking up the standard, non-OLED model from Dell at full price will get you a free $35 gift card. Nintendo’s handheld needs little introduction at this point; it’s a marvelous console to play at home or on the go, and its two Joy-Con controllers allow for two-player gaming right out of the box. And it’s the only place to experience exclusive and very fun titles like Splatoon 3 and Fire Emblem Engage. There are also ports of big open-world games, like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and it’s one of the best consoles to get if you like role-playing games (RPGs).

Something to note is that Dell’s gift card can only be applied to future purchases at its online store, not to this one, but it’ll be nice to have $35 to use on accessories like gaming headsets and controllers.

The Apple Watch Ultra is likely overkill for most people, with its thick, ruggedized design, massive screen (at least, compared to other models), and comprehensive safety and outdoorsy features. It’s not without some flaws, like a lack of offline maps (crucial for people who hit the trails), and that aforementioned thickness prevents the Apple Watch Ultra from being our default suggestion for anyone in the market for an Apple wearable. Read our review.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is going to be the wearable that most Apple users should turn to. While it doesn’t represent a massive change from its predecessor, some exclusive features like temperature sensors, crash detection, and menstrual cycle tracking may be enough to move the needle for anyone looking to upgrade from the Series 7. Read our review.

Apple Watch Ultra $ 749 $ 799 6 % off $ 749 The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE. $749 at Amazon$749 at Best Buy

It's hard to find good workout earbuds that cost less than $200, but thankfully you can get the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds at Amazon for just $99.99 (normally $179.99). Similar to the Elite 7 Pro earbuds, the Elite 7 Active boast excellent voice call performance in addition to multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Importantly for active folks, these feature a rubberized coating that gives them better water resistance and helps them remain firmly planted in your ear during workouts.

Jabra Elite 7 Active $ 100 $ 180 44 % off $ 100 Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds have a special outer coating that helps them remain in your ears even during vigorous exercise — without the help of wing tips or fins that some people find uncomfortable. They also support multipoint connectivity, so you can connect them to two devices at the same time. $100 at Amazon$110 at Best Buy

If you don’t need workout-friendly buds and are willing to stretch your budget, we can also recommend the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are usually $299 but are available at Amazon and Best Buy for just $249. While the lack of wireless charging on a $250 pair of earbuds is disappointing, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II still offer top-notch noise cancellation (like, they’re scary good at silencing noises) and superb sound quality compared to the competition from Sony or Apple. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $ 249 $ 299 17 % off $ 249 With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. $249 at Best Buy$249 at Amazon

The Xbox Series S is usually available from multiple retailers for around $250 these days ($50 off its original price), but you can currently save a little more by getting one at Walmart for $239.99. You can also get one at eBay via Antonline for the same price, along with a free digital download for Watch Dogs: Legion. The digital-only format isn’t for people who’ve amassed a library of physical Xbox titles (the $499.99 Xbox Series X is the better choice). That aside, the Series S is ideal for playing new games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s less powerful than the Series X and has just 512GB of built-in storage, but in terms of user experience and game access, the Series S leaves nothing on the table.

Microsoft Xbox Series S $ 240 $ 300 20 % off $ 240 The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. $240 at eBay$240 at Walmart

A couple more deals