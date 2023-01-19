Skip to main content
Twitter Blue arrives on Android for $11 a month

Android users will have to pay the same $3 premium as those using iOS.

By Jess Weatherbed

Twitter bird logo in white over a blue and purple background
Twitter Blue is currently only available to users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, regardless of what system you use to subscribe.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter has rolled out Twitter Blue to Android users a month after the service was relaunched on the platform’s iOS app. As seen in Twitter’s updated help page for Twitter Blue, Android users can now purchase a monthly subscription for $11 — the same price as iOS users. The service is currently still limited to users within the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Along with providing users with a blue “verified” checkmark, a subscription to Twitter Blue currently grants users access to the ability to edit tweets, upload longer 1080p videos, and access reader mode. Additional features like seeing fewer ads than nonsubscribers and prioritizing Tweets from verified users are listed as “coming soon.”

A screenshot of the Twitter Blue subscription prices by region.
Both Android and iOS users will have to pay a premium for a Twitter Blue subscription compared to those subscribing via the web, regardless of which of the currently supported regions you live in.
Image: Twitter

While a Twitter Blue subscription for web users costs $8 per month (or an annual subscription charge of $84), Twitter is charging a $3 premium for Android signups to offset Google’s commission — the same premium users pay when subscribing through iOS.

