Twitter Blue arrives on Android for $11 a month

Twitter has rolled out Twitter Blue to Android users a month after the service was relaunched on the platform’s iOS app. As seen in Twitter’s updated help page for Twitter Blue, Android users can now purchase a monthly subscription for $11 — the same price as iOS users. The service is currently still limited to users within the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.
Along with providing users with a blue “verified” checkmark, a subscription to Twitter Blue currently grants users access to the ability to edit tweets, upload longer 1080p videos, and access reader mode. Additional features like seeing fewer ads than nonsubscribers and prioritizing Tweets from verified users are listed as “coming soon.”
While a Twitter Blue subscription for web users costs $8 per month (or an annual subscription charge of $84), Twitter is charging a $3 premium for Android signups to offset Google’s commission — the same premium users pay when subscribing through iOS.