PSVR2 adds Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite ports to its ‘launch window’ games list

A post on the PlayStation blog lists “over 30” titles for the PlayStation VR2’s monthlong launch window (you can scroll down to see the full list here) that starts when the hardware ships starting February 22nd.

While the new additions consist mostly of ports from the first PS VR or PC headsets, that list does include two popular puzzle games made by Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s Enhance studio, Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite.

Both titles earned stellar remarks from us in their previous VR iterations, so it’s good to see them here (since PS VR games won’t work on the new headset), but it does mean paying a little extra.

People who own PS4 / PS VR versions of the game can upgrade each title to its PS5 / PS VR2 edition for $9.99 USD, where they add features taking advantage of eye tracking and haptic feedback in the controller.

Available as an add-on for the PlayStation 5, the $549.99 PSVR2 will have 4K and HDR rendering on its 110-degree OLED screen and support refresh rates of up to 120Hz. In our hands-on impressions, we liked the new orb-shaped Sense controllers with their adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, as well as the new headset’s design that ditches a multi-cable connection for one single USB-C cord.

Other new additions include Pavlov VR, which its maker says is the “#1 most popular multiplayer VR shooter,” the officially licensed NFL Pro Era game that launched last year, and an updated version of the Creed: Rise to Glory boxing game with a new Championship Edition.

The blog post also adds some details about the free PSVR 2 update for Gran Turismo 7 that we heard about during CES. Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi writes that the new version will use foveated entering and eye tracking to keep the visual fidelity high while you’re racing and said the only races that won’t be available in virtual reality are two-player split-screen races.

PlayStation VR2 launch window lineup titles Image: Sony