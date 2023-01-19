Microsoft starts testing tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft has officially started testing tabs in Notepad for Windows 11. A Microsoft employee accidentally revealed the feature was on the way over the holidays, and now tabs are showing up in an update to Notepad for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel today.

The tabs support in Notepad lets you use multiple files in a single window, much like how Microsoft has implemented tabs in File Explorer in Windows 11. “There are also new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs as well as some improvements to managing unsaved files, like automatically generating the file name/tab title based on content and a refreshed unsaved changes indicator,” explains Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead at Microsoft.

Notepad is the first built-in app to get a tabbed interface after Microsoft added tabs to File Explorer last year. Microsoft first started testing tabs across all Windows 10 apps nearly five years ago in a feature named Sets. This would have added support for tabs inside Notepad, File Explorer, and many other apps, but Microsoft eventually canceled the project and never shipped it to Windows 10 users.

The new graphics settings page in Windows 11. Image: Microsoft