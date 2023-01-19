Meta’s bundling your Instagram and Facebook account settings in one place

In addition to bringing Ad preferences to Accounts Center, we’re also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls that can help people understand and manage their ads experience across our technologies.

First, we’re updating our Data about your activity from Partners’ control, which is now called Activity information from ad partners to help people easily understand how their activity sent from other websites and apps is used to power the ads they see. Second, we’re making it easier for people to understand their options when it comes to seeing ads shown by Meta on other apps and websites. Finally, we know people want more control over the ads they see, which is why we’re exploring new ways to give people the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them, in addition to the existing option of seeing fewer ads about things that don’t interest them.