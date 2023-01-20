Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds Pro are a massive $100 off today

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for some Frideals (sorry, not sorry). First off, the last-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have fallen to their lowest price yet. Right now, you can get the wireless earbuds for just $99.99 ($100 off) in all colors at Best Buy or in white at Amazon.

Now, these buds from early 2021 may not have the lightweight, refined design and fancy 24-bit audio potential that the newer Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have, but they’re still an excellent pair of noise-canceling earbuds two years later. And as good a replacement as the newer Buds Pro are, they launched at a higher price of $229.99, making this discount on the last-gen model all the more worthwhile for anyone that wants some good buds on a budget. Read our review.

The 2022 iPhone SE may lack an OLED panel, but the phone’s 4.7-inch LCD display is still plenty bright enough for outdoor use. Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Woot is selling the third-gen iPhone SE (the most recent model from 2022) in refurbished condition for as low as $299.99. That’s about $130 off the price of a new one with the base 64GB of storage. You also have the option for 128GB and 256GB refurbs for $359.99 and $379.99, respectively. Each of these is well below the base price of a new SE, which starts at $429. The discounted models are advertised as “like-new” condition with no scratches or blemishes and come with at least 95 percent battery health as well as a 90-day warranty. However, the unlocked phone will arrive in nondescript, bulk packaging — not an original iPhone box.

If you or someone you know is in need of a “recent” iPhone at a very affordable price, this deal seems worthwhile. The latest SE may be a parts-bin phone that’s built just like an older iPhone 8, but that means it also maintains the home button and Touch ID that many folks love. Most importantly, it has the same A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 generation and iPhone 14 / 14 Plus. Read our review.

2022 iPhone SE (64GB, unlocked, refurbished) $ 300 $ 429 30 % off $ 300 The 2022 iPhone SE will last for upwards of five years if it’s taken care of thanks to Apple’s excellent track record of offering iOS updates to older devices. $300 at Woot

If you’ve got some active hobbies like mountain biking or camping, the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 makes for a great portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s currently on sale for $47.39 (about $23 off) at Amazon, which matches the speaker’s all-time low.

The StormBox Micro 2 is a tiny speaker that puts out some big sound for its size, and it has a built-in strap to make it easy to attach to handlebars or a backpack strap. The newer model has slightly more output than its predecessor (10 watts versus 9 watts), and Tribit claims its larger battery is good for up to 12 hours of use (compared to eight on the first-gen model). Plus, if you’re in a pinch for some juice on your phone, you can use the Micro 2 as a power bank.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 $ 47 $ 70 33 % off $ 47 The latest version of Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its size and attaches to a variety of objects with its built-in strap. The Micro 2 has improved battery life over its predecessor and can be used as a portable power bank to charge your phone. $47 at Amazon

Ring’s budget-friendly, no-frills video doorbell offers the basics for just $38.99. Image: Ring

The base model Ring Video Doorbell (wired) is on sale for just $38.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, reflecting a savings of $26. This may be Ring’s most basic doorbell, but it still supports 1080p video and has features like night vision and motion detection to alert you when someone passes by your door. It doesn’t have fancier extras like package detection or pre-roll video to capture the moment before someone rings, but its wired connection helps it spin up its recording fairly quickly. Just keep in mind that you may want to budget for a pro to install it if you’re not the handiest person or not very familiar with your home’s doorbell wiring situation. Read our buying guide.

