Friday’s top tech news: job cuts come for Google

First came Twitter, then Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, and now Google has become the latest tech giant to announce a round of layoffs affecting thousands of its employees. Around 12,000 jobs are expected to be cut globally, or over 6 percent of the company’s headcount. Google’s sister company Verily announced a smaller round of layoffs earlier this month.
Elsewhere, Netflix announced big news during its latest earnings release. Co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down from his position as co-CEO after 25 years of running the company, but he’ll stay on as executive chairman. The company also plans to move forwards with its restrictions on password-sharing, which will see users charged extra if they want to stream outside of the primary household.
Jan 20, 2023, 10:45 AM UTCJames Vincent
Google cuts 12,000 jobs in latest round of big tech layoffs
Google needs to focus on key areas like AI, says Sundar Pichai
Jan 19, 2023, 11:40 PM UTCEmma Roth
Netflix’s paid password sharing to roll out ‘more broadly’ in the coming months
The streaming giant will soon make you pay to add sub-accounts for anyone using your subscription outside of your household.
Jan 19, 2023, 9:10 PM UTCRichard Lawler
Reed Hastings is stepping down as Netflix’s co-CEO
Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are now the co-CEOs running the massive subscription streaming company.