Friday’s top tech news: job cuts come for Google

And it’s all-change over at Netflix.

By Verge Staff

Updated Jan 20, 2023, 11:06 AM UTC
First came Twitter, then Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, and now Google has become the latest tech giant to announce a round of layoffs affecting thousands of its employees. Around 12,000 jobs are expected to be cut globally, or over 6 percent of the company’s headcount. Google’s sister company Verily announced a smaller round of layoffs earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Netflix announced big news during its latest earnings release. Co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down from his position as co-CEO after 25 years of running the company, but he’ll stay on as executive chairman. The company also plans to move forwards with its restrictions on password-sharing, which will see users charged extra if they want to stream outside of the primary household.

For now, here’s a tweet to start your day:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, January 20th, 2023.