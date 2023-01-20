Virtual Tabletop Policy: We will continue to support VTT usage for both OGL creators and VTT operators. The Virtual Tabletop Policy spells this out.

Ownership disputes: You own your content. You don’t give Wizards any license-back, and for any ownership disputes, you can sue for breach of contract and money damages (versus holding up products other players are waiting for while we sort it out).

No hateful content or conduct: If you include harmful, discriminatory, or illegal content (or engage in that conduct publicly), we can terminate your OGL 1.2 license to our content.

Creator Product Badge: You’ll have the option to include a badge on your OGL works. Once we get your feedback on the badge, we’ll create a guide on how to use and display it.