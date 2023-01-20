Skip to main content
Humble Bundle’s Winter Sale kicks off today

/

Save up to 90 percent off a number of excellent titles until February 7th during the Humble Bundle Winter Sale.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Image: Humble Bundle

Here’s your PSA to remind you that the Humble Bundle Winter Sale has started, knocking up to 90 percent off a variety of titles until February 7th. The sale features discounts on a plethora of AAA and eccentric indie games, but we’ve put together a short list of highlights that we can personally vouch for. Buying a game off the Humble Bundle store allows you to donate a portion of your purchase to the charity of your choice once you’ve set up an account.

The majority of the games on sale are unlocked via your Steam account, but a handful may require an Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect account.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, you can find a number of Square Enix games on sale as well.

Tactics Ogre Reborn $42.49 (normally $49.99)

Nier Replicant $29.99 (normally $59.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $39.89 (normally $69.99)

If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the Humble Bundle store, you might want to check out Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, which is marking down games from studios like Sega, Rockstar, and Electronic Arts, to name a few.

