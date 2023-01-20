Humble Bundle’s Winter Sale kicks off today

Here’s your PSA to remind you that the Humble Bundle Winter Sale has started, knocking up to 90 percent off a variety of titles until February 7th. The sale features discounts on a plethora of AAA and eccentric indie games, but we’ve put together a short list of highlights that we can personally vouch for. Buying a game off the Humble Bundle store allows you to donate a portion of your purchase to the charity of your choice once you’ve set up an account.
The majority of the games on sale are unlocked via your Steam account, but a handful may require an Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect account.
- Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99 (normally $59.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $29.99 (normally $59.99)
- Cult of the Lamb $18.74 (normally $24.99)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker $23.44 (normally $34.99)
- Return to Monkey Island $19.99 (normally $24.99)
- Neon White $19.99 (normally $24.99)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters $32.99 (normally $54.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction $19.99 (normally $49.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20.99 (normally $69.99)
- Persona 5 Royal $41.99 (normally $59.99)
- Graveyard Keeper $7.99 (normally $19.99)
In addition to the aforementioned titles, you can find a number of Square Enix games on sale as well.
Tactics Ogre Reborn $42.49 (normally $49.99)
Nier Replicant $29.99 (normally $59.99)
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $39.89 (normally $69.99)
If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the Humble Bundle store, you might want to check out Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, which is marking down games from studios like Sega, Rockstar, and Electronic Arts, to name a few.