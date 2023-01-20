Twitter will stop forcing you onto its ‘For You’ timeline

Twitter’s next update should make it less insistent that you use the “For You” algorithmic timeline, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. He says the app will “stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” and remember if you left it on the reverse-chronological “Following” timeline or a pinned list.
Musk’s promises should be taken with a grain of salt, but I hope the company delivers on this one. Until last month, Twitter had a button that let you set a preference on which version of the timeline you wanted to use. That option went away when the company rolled out a UI that let you swipe between the two timelines, with the app defaulting to opening on the algorithmic one.
Musk also says users will get the ability to arrange the top bar at some point, creating a custom order for the “For You” and “Following” tabs, as well as any pinned lists you have.