Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Twitter will stop forcing you onto its ‘For You’ timeline

Twitter will stop forcing you onto its ‘For You’ timeline

/

Since the new UI rolled out, Twitter’s mobile apps have pushed you to use the algorithmic ‘For You’ timeline.

By Mitchell Clark

Share this story

Screenshot of the current Twitter UI with a pinned list selected.
Soon you may be able to more-or-less set one of the tabs as default.

Twitter’s next update should make it less insistent that you use the “For You” algorithmic timeline, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. He says the app will “stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” and remember if you left it on the reverse-chronological “Following” timeline or a pinned list.

Musk’s promises should be taken with a grain of salt, but I hope the company delivers on this one. Until last month, Twitter had a button that let you set a preference on which version of the timeline you wanted to use. That option went away when the company rolled out a UI that let you swipe between the two timelines, with the app defaulting to opening on the algorithmic one.

Musk also says users will get the ability to arrange the top bar at some point, creating a custom order for the “For You” and “Following” tabs, as well as any pinned lists you have.

More from this stream Friday’s top tech news: job cuts come for Google

See all 19 stories