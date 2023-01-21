Amazon’s kid-friendly Kindle is nearly 30 percent off right now

Buying a kid a Kindle is great for two reasons. First off, it encourages them to read at a young age. Second, it serves as a great distraction that might save your sanity when you're both stuck inside on a rainy day. That’s why you might want to take a look at today’s deal on the kid-friendly version of the Kindle, which has dropped to a new all-time low. Regularly $119.99, you can currently buy the latest model for $84.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
The Kindle Kids is exactly like the standard Kindle. It touts the same high-resolution, 300dpi display and a dark mode, along with USB-C support and marathon battery life. However, the kid-centric model lacks ads, comes with one of three vibrant covers, and provides a few additional features designed to entertain kids and keep them safe. It includes parental controls and a two-year protection plan, for instance, as well as a year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that grants children access to tons of ebooks and audiobooks.
Even if you’re a kid-less adult, today’s deal is the cheapest way to land Amazon’s go-to e-reader. Read our Kindle (2022) review.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, like its predecessor, will likely come with a stylus and a similar starting price of around $1,199. If that’s outside your price range, but you still want a phone with a stylus, fret not, as there are a number of budget-friendly Android options to consider. One of those is Motorola’s Moto G Stylus, which is our favorite budget phone with a stylus and is currently on sale for $179.99 ($120 off) at Amazon and Target.
The Moto G Stylus is nowhere near as powerful, fast, or capable as the S22, but it offers a lot of great features casual users will appreciate. This includes a large, 6.8-inch 1080p display and a good stylus, which you can use to take notes and doodle. It also boasts solid, everyday performance and good battery life, as well as decent cameras for the price. Of course, given it’s a budget phone, it understandably lacks things like 5G connectivity, wireless charging, and an IP rating for water resistance. However, if you’re fine going without those, this is a terrific deal to grab on an unlocked model. Read our review.
For a TV that truly stands out, you might want to consider Samsung’s latest Frame TV. Right now, Woot is discounting the 32- and 43-inch models to $429.99 ($168 off) and $749.99 ($218 off), respectively. No matter which size you buy, you’ll get a unique TV that doubles as a gorgeous piece of home decor. That’s because it displays canvas-like artwork when not in use thanks to a low-reflection, matte screen.
It’s not just pretty to look at, either; when turned on, the 2022 Frame TV functions as a 4K QLED TV with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for all of the major streaming apps. Just be aware that it lacks support for Dolby Vision and full-array local dimming.
Few things test my patience more than waiting for a smartphone or tablet to charge. That’s why I like 20W options like Anker’s 511 Charger. The handy USB-C gadget is more powerful than its size might let on, and it allows you to quickly juice your smartphone, tablet, and a wealth of other electronics with ease. Anker also makes a 30W 511 Charger for $22.99, but its 20W predecessor is currently available for just $12.99 ($4 off) on Amazon and direct from Anker. Just make sure to use the appropriate promo code listed on the page for the latter retailer.
Also, if you need a USB-C to Lightning cable to go with it, you can pick it up on Amazon with a six-foot cable for $21 ($9 off) when you clip the on-page coupon.
- The Humble Bundle Winter Sale has officially kicked off, which means you can get up to 90 percent off of select games until February 7th. Some of our favorites include Cyberpunk 2077 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, both of which are on sale for $29.99 ($30 off), though, you check out our full list of the best deals here.
- Speaking of charging devices, Amazon is selling Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for $44.99 instead of $59.99. We consider it to be the best Best MagSafe-compatible battery pack you can buy, one that’s more powerful than Apple’s own MagSafe Battery Pack and comes in a bunch of fun colors to boot.
- You only have until January 23rd if you want to score a rare deal on Ikea’s Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. Regularly $119.99, you can currently buy it from Ikea in either black or white for just $99.99. The unique speaker supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and offers relatively good sound quality, though, it stands out mainly because of its design and the fact it integrates with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem.