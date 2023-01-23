Monday’s top tech news: the beginning of the end for Windows 10

Microsoft is starting the long process of winding down sales of Windows 10 with the announcement that it plans to stop selling the operating system from its own site on January 31st. The software will likely continue to be available from third-party sellers and come pre-installed on laptops and PCs for a while yet, but it’s a significant step towards phasing out the venerable OS.
Meanwhile, Apple announced two new MacBook processors last week (the M2 Pro and M2 Max), which naturally means it’s time to start looking ahead to the inevitable M3 lineup. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the next-generation processor could arrive later this year or in early 2024 in a new MacBook Air and / or iMac. Expect performance and power efficiency improvements if Apple’s previous chips are anything to go by.
And finally, Wordle-clone Quordle has been acquired by Merriam-Webster, and is now accessible on the publishing company’s website. It’s an impressive move for the online word game, whose unique selling point is that it asks you to find four words simultaneously. It follows the acquisition of Wordle by The New York Times a year ago.
Jan 23, 2023, 2:14 PM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft extends OpenAI partnership in a ‘multibillion dollar investment’
Microsoft says it has invested billions into OpenAI in a multiyear deal that will see the software giant become OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider.
Jan 23, 2023, 2:01 PM UTCAsh Parrish
Forspoken is better than its bad name implies
There’s a fascinating story and incredible parkour action buried under lackluster combat and a game lacking technical polish.
Jan 23, 2023, 2:00 PM UTCMonica Chin
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) review: the core count grows
Apple’s new MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Max has exactly one significant upgrade from the 2021 model: a more powerful chip.
Jan 23, 2023, 2:00 PM UTCCameron Faulkner
Sony’s DualSense Edge is a pro controller done (mostly) right
Slightly worse battery life aside, I’m a big fan of almost everything Sony did to improve on the already-great DualSense.
Jan 23, 2023, 2:00 PM UTCChris Welch
Apple Mac Mini (2023) review: Mac Studio junior
With two processor choices — one for everyday computing, the other for conquering creative work — Apple’s littlest Mac has never been more appealing.
Jan 23, 2023, 1:09 PM UTCJames Vincent
ChatGPT users report $42 a month pricing for ‘pro’ access but no official announcement yet
OpenAI says it’s exploring ways to monetize ChatGPT
- JThese ugly sweaters make you invisible to AI.
We’ve known for years that certain visual patterns known as ‘adversarial images’ can’t be seen by AI object recognition algorithms. A few individuals and organizations have made T-shirts with these patterns, but Italian startup cap_able is the first we know of to try knitwear.
You can watch a video of the clothes in action here, but be warned: prices start at €285 for a T-shirt.
Jan 23, 2023, 12:30 PM UTCJon Porter
Spotify is laying off six percent of its global workforce, CEO announces
The cuts follow layoffs at other tech giants in recent month. Content and ad chief Dawn Ostroff is also leaving the company.
Jan 23, 2023, 10:56 AM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads on January 31st
Microsoft says it will stop selling downloads for Windows 10 Home and Pro licenses later this month. Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 2025.
Jan 22, 2023, 9:21 PM UTCEmma Roth
Merriam-Webster acquires popular Wordle clone, Quordle
The Wordle knockoff now lives on the Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s website.
Jan 22, 2023, 6:50 PM UTCEmma Roth
Finally, a solution to the Switch’s Joy-Con drift
Gulikit’s joystick replacements for the Nintendo Switch could banish Joy-Con drift for good.
Jan 22, 2023, 3:53 PM UTCEmma Roth
The next MacBook Air and iMac could come with a 3nm M3 chip
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s next-generation M3 chip could arrive later this year or early next year.