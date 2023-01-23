Skip to main content
Fortnite’s next concert features The Kid Laroi

The ‘immersive, interactive musical experience’ will kick off in-game on January 27th.

By Andrew Webster

Another big musical act is descending upon Fortnite. Today, Epic announced that the game’s next virtual music experience will feature The Kid Laroi, and it’s kicking off very soon: the “immersive, interactive musical experience” will begin on January 27th at 6PM ET.

It will be a little different from the events featuring the likes of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, however, which took over the Fortnite battle royale island for a massive spectacle. Instead, the Kid Laroi event will take place on a dedicated Creative island purpose-built for the experience. Epic says the event will explore the singer’s “journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a worldwide superstar.”

It sounds like something of a cross between the big takeover concerts and the smaller-scale Soundwave Series. The virtual event will include the debut of a new song — called “Love Again” — and fans can also purchase a Laroi character skin and other in-game items.

A screenshot of The Kid Laroi in Fortnite.
Image: Epic Games

While Fortnite helped usher in a wave of virtual concerts, starting with its Marshmello event in 2019, things seem to have slowed down significantly since then — last year’s biggest event saw K-pop superstars Blackpink drop into PUBG Mobile.

The Kid Laroi music event will be available in Fortnite from January 27th through to April 27th.

