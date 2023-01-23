iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security

Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
Last year, Apple announced the hardware key feature, which lets you use something like a Yubikey as a second factor to log in to your Apple account, as part of a push to help people lock down their iCloud accounts.
We also anticipate that iOS 16.3 will support some nice new features for HomePod Mini owners after those devices get a new software update as well. The most notable change is that the smart speakers will act as temperature and humidity sensors, which you can use in automations. The update may also let you set up automations using your voice and ask Siri where family, friends, and Find My devices are.
You can read about a few other upcoming HomePod features and our impressions of them here, and we’ll keep you updated about whether this update actually enables them.
We’re also keeping an eye out for a macOS update that will bring support for Apple ID security keys to desktops and laptops.
You can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a while before it shows up for everyone, so you may have to check back every few hours.
Here are the official release notes from Apple:
New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices
Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly