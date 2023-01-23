The Razer Kishi V2 is now compatible with touchscreen-only games

Thanks to a recent firmware update to Razer’s Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller and the Razer Nexus app, the controller can now support games that were previously touchscreen-only on Android. There is currently no firm launch window for a similar rollout for iOS devices, but the Virtual Controller Mode is slated to come to Razer’s Edge tablet controller sometime in Q1 2023.

This new feature is accessible through Razer’s free Nexus app, which in addition to now letting you remap controller inputs to touchscreen controls, provides a centralized hub to launch games and stream them on Facebook Live or YouTube. Nexus may not be quite as capable as the Backbone app but is entirely free, whereas the Backbone Plus app requires an annual subscription fee of $39.99 to access all of its features.

The Virtual Controller Mode allows you to reposition and remap touchscreen controls. Image: Razer

While many popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and Vampire Survivors feature support for first-party controllers from Xbox, PlayStation, and even repurposed Stadia controllers, touchscreen-exclusive titles like Genshin Impact and Marvel Snap can now benefit from having their touchscreen inputs emulated via the Kishi V2.