Surprise, surprise: the cell carriers didn’t get rid of passwords

Do you remember ZenKey, the app that AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint (gone, but not forgotten) pushed as the future of logging in to services without a password? If you do, you may be one of the only ones — as LightReading points out, it appears as though the joint venture quietly crumbled after the service started rolling out in 2019.

Originally announced as “Project Verify” in 2018, ZenKey was meant to be a single sign-on system, similar to the sign in with Google or Apple buttons that you see on various websites. The idea was that each carrier would offer an app that could verify your identity, then act as a pass whenever you went to log into a supported website or carry out something like a bank transfer. In theory, it could be more secure because it used data from your SIM card and location to make sure it was really you trying to log in.

It doesn’t seem like ZenKey got very far though, and now it’s mostly disappeared. LightReading reports that the website for it is down, AT&T stopped supporting it last year, and the “ZenKey powered by Verizon” app is no longer available in app stores (at least in the US). T-Mobile’s website seems to have almost no references to the system as far as Google can find, though there is one article from mid-2020 on its business site that mentions it.

To those who are familiar with the history of multi-carrier joint ventures, this outcome isn’t necessarily a surprise. LightReading called it when the service was announced in 2019, running the headline “Meet ZenKey: Telcos’ Doomed Single Sign-On Service.” The Verge’s Dieter Bohn called ZenKey “the right idea from the wrong companies” when he wrote about the Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative that attempted to replace SMS with the then-burgeoning RCS. He based his opinion on past products like SoftCard, which aimed to compete with Google Wallet and Apple Pay. (It succeeded about as well as CCMI did, which is to say not at all — though it probably didn’t help that when it launched in 2013 it was called “ISIS,” a name that was about to mean something very bad to a lot of people).

In the end, the usefulness of a service like ZenKey is going to rely on how much third-party support it gets — even if your app is great, most people aren’t going to bother with it if they can only use it to log in to three or four sites. And why would developers add ZenKey to their sites when there are other options from the likes of Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, which all have their own single sign-on solution with accounts people already use? Those would also likely have much better brand recognition when a user hits a login page.

Case in point: here are all the sites and apps that worked with ZenKey in July 2022, according to a Wayback Machine archive of its now-defunct website:

Realistically, how many of these services would one person be signed up for? Image: ZenKey via The Wayback Machine

A press release from late 2020 mentions that other companies like Proctorio and DocuSign had “plans to trial or go live” with support for the service, but it seems like that didn’t exactly work out.