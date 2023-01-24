Tuesday’s top tech news: Lightyear’s buzz fizzles

Three months ago electric vehicle company Lightyear said that it had started production of its €250,000 (around $270,000) Lightyear 0, which boasted an expansive array of solar panels capable of adding up to 44 miles of range to the car. Well the company has now announced that it’s halting production of the 0, in order to focus on the sub-$40,000 Lightyear 2 coming in 2025. It’s not great news for the fledgling startup, whichever way you cut it.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report has shed new light on Apple’s long-rumored AR / VR headset, which is expected to launch this spring. The good news is that it’s expected to be packed with premium technology like advanced hand tracking and face-tracked FaceTime calls. The bad news is that this technology apparently won’t come cheap, with the headset expected to cost around $3,000. Sounds like it’ll be an early-adopter product for the foreseeable future. If you’re after something more affordable and current, why not check out the Meta Quest 2, which now uses more advanced hand-tracking software by default.

For now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day: