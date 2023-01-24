Microsoft Edge will soon let you split two tabs in a single window

Microsoft has started testing a new split-screen feature for Edge that lets you compare two tabs side-by-side. The feature was first discovered by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, and it’s available in an experimental flag in the beta, dev, and canary versions of Microsoft Edge. Once enabled, a new button appears alongside the address bar that lets you split an Edge window into two separate tabs side-by-side.

While you can already compare tabs next to each other in Windows by dragging a tab and then using built-in Windows split views to place them side-by-side, it can be fiddly to achieve this unless you drag the tab all the way to the right- or left-hand side of your monitor. This built-in split view in Edge makes it easier in a single click, without having to re-arrange your tabs or open up a new window of a browser.

Microsoft Edge tabs in a new side-by-side view. Image: Leopeva64-2 (Reddit)

Once you’ve split existing tabs into a single window it creates a single tab with the combined webpages. That means you can create multiple split tabs in Edge, and navigate through them. You can also pin these side-by-side tabs, duplicate them, or add them to groups just like you would any regular tabs. That makes this feature super useful if you regularly compare documents or webpages.