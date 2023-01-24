Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro is back down to its lowest price

B&H Photo has a great deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro that has the new M2 processor. The 128GB Wi-Fi version of the tablet in space gray costs $729 (originally $799), which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far. We last saw this price cut in mid-December right before the holidays, and B&H Photo is currently the only place you can get it (unless you ask, say, Best Buy to price match).

We’ve hosted several iPad deals recently because they’ve been very good, even though some of the lower-cost options have caveats. This deal, however, is mostly caveat-free. The iPad Pro is for people who want The Best iPad in terms of performance, design, and features. It has the same M2 chip that’s found in Apple’s latest range of computers, though my colleague Dan Seifert says a majority of iPad users probably won’t perceive a difference between how this year’s model runs compared to last year’s.

There is one caveat, actually. The 11-inch model on sale today doesn’t have the Mini LED screen found in the 12.9-inch model ($100 off at Amazon, by the way), which allows for stunning contrast and HDR performance. If that’s not a huge deal to you, then the 11-inch iPad Pro should be a great buy. Read our review.

Now, it’s time to go big. LG’s 48-inch UltraGear gaming monitor (model 48GQ900-B) is 40 percent off at Amazon, selling for $896.99 (originally $1,499.99). If you’re a gamer, this is a great alternative to getting a similarly sized LG C1 or C2 since it’s more affordable and has PC and console-friendly ports, including DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1. It ships on a desk-friendly stand that has a handy 3.5mm headphone jack on the front. It’s worth noting that it has an anti-glare screen, not a glossy one, which slightly changes how content appears versus how it might look on a glossy OLED TV.

This monitor runs the gamut in terms of high-end specs and features. It supports a 4K resolution at up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 for supported content, and it has AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Compared to LG’s newer 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor that’s $999.99, getting something that almost doubles its size for $100 less is an amazing deal.

If you don’t care about losing DisplayPort and would rather have a slightly newer, brighter, and glossier display, LG’s C2 OLED TV in the same 48-inch size is $946.99 at Amazon.

LG 48-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor $ 897 $ 1500 40 % off $ 897 This 48-inch OLED gaming monitor supports 4K resolution at up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a great choice for PC gamers and console players alike since it has DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1. Compared to LG’s TVs, this one ships on a desk-friendly stand. $897 at Amazon

During Black Friday, I really wanted to upgrade my solo Google Nest Wifi router to a Wi-Fi 6E router. What I didn’t really want was Google’s new Nest Wifi Pro since it’s a little on the costly side (and I want to avoid ecosystem lock-in where I can). What ended up working out great for me is this two-pack of TP-Link Deco XE75 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E mesh routers. I got them for $223 during the big holiday sale, but their current price of $230.63 is a great deal.

While I didn’t have the comfort of knowing someone on our team who could vouch for this model, Ry Crist’s coverage at CNET sold me on them. He actually spoke highly of a cheaper model (the Wi-Fi 6 Deco W7200), but I ended up going with the XE75 because I knew I wanted Wi-Fi 6E so I won’t have to upgrade for a while. Each of these routers has three gigabit ethernet ports (with ethernet backhaul for faster data transmission between the routers), and together, they can broadcast a Wi-Fi signal to a 5,500-square-foot space. They’re pretty much everything I wanted.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E router (two-pack) $ 231 $ 300 23 % off $ 231 This two-pack of Wi-Fi 6E routers can cover a space of up to 5,500 square feet. It features tri-band support, giving plenty of bandwidth to Wi-Fi 6 devices on the 6GHz spectrum as well as to 5GHz and 2.4GHz devices. Each router has three gigabit ethernet ports, with support for ethernet backhaul. $231 at Amazon

A few quick deals before you go