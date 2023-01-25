How to watch today’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase

Today, Xbox and Bethesda are giving fans the first developer showcase of 2023.

Tune in to either Xbox’s (or Bethesda’s) Twitch or YouTube channels at 12PM PT / 3PM ET for news covering Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and more.

If you’re anxious to get another glimpse at Starfield, which Xbox has stated is due to release in the first half of 2023, you’re going to have to wait. Xbox included in its livestream announcement that it’s planning for Starfield to have its own showcase at a later date.

During the presentation, Redfall will reportedly get several minutes of gameplay in hopes of drumming up hype for its intended release, which is slated for sometime in the first half of 2023. It also looks like we’ll get the first look at the latest Forza Motorsport entry that Xbox teased a couple of years ago.