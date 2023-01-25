Feeling up for a deal on a strange gadget? The LG DualUp monitor is currently on sale for $596.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo or $599.99 at Best Buy. That’s a little over $100 off this 27.6-inch monitor that’s particularly good at helping you get work done. It has an almost square vertical aspect ratio of 16:18 and QHD resolution of 2560 x 2880, letting you view and stack multiple windows with ease. It also supports USB-C video with 90W of charging support to keep your laptop battery full while plugged in.

Computer monitors have been getting more interesting recently, especially in the gaming space with OLEDs. But I’d argue there isn’t a monitor more unique and interesting in the productivity or creative space than the DualUp. It comes with its own adjustable desk-mounted monitor arm, and rocking two DualUps seems like a recipe for one slick desk setup. Though, keep in mind that the panel in the DualUp tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate — nothing special — and scaling up the interface in macOS to make things more readable may make things appear soft instead of sharp. Read our review.

I love me some mechanical keyboards, but I’ll never talk trash about anyone who wants to live a simpler life with a quality membrane board, like the excellent Logitech MX Keys, which is on sale for $90.99 ($29 off) at Best Buy. This full-size wireless keyboard is whisper-quiet and offers a nice low-profile typing feel with scissor switches that are similar to a Mac laptop, but it works just as great with Windows machines. The simple and clean black design plays nicely with each key’s bright white backlight, and its built-in battery can last 10 days (or months without the backlight) before needing a charge via its USB-C port.

You can get a pair of Philips Hue Play light bars with a Bridge for $120.99 ($99 off the combined price) at Woot. These smart home accent lights are often used as bias lights behind TVs and computer monitors, but they can also be used as spill lights in various spots around the home. Since this bundle comes with a Hue Bridge, you can control the Play lights over Wi-Fi within the Hue app, which allows much more customization options when it comes to smart home automation or setting schedules. You can always add a Hue Play HDMI Sync Box later if you want the light bars to match exactly what’s on your TV, though it’s a very pricey $249.99 on its own. Another option for Samsung TV owners is the recently launched app, which handles all the color syncing on its own for $129.99.

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11, our top pick of instant film cameras, is on sale for $69.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo in a variety of cute colors. If the ubiquity of smartphone cameras has made photography a little boring for you, getting into instant film can be a thrill. This camera is a mostly automated operation, and it prints fully developed credit card-size pictures in just a few minutes. Sure, they’re not going to compare to the quality of most modern smartphone cameras, but there’s something fun about having a tangible photo. I know from experience that bringing one of these to a social gathering quickly makes you (or, at least, the camera) the life of the party. Just don’t let anyone get overly snap-happy, as each 10-shot pack of Instax Mini film usually costs around $10 a clip.