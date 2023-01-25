GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox on January 27th

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this week. Rare is releasing GoldenEye 007 HD on Xbox as a remaster of the legendary Nintendo 64 title that first launched in 1997. The game will be available on January 27th for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch, with a remastered version of Xbox that includes 4K resolution, smoother frame rates, and even split-screen local multiplayer.

Online multiplayer modes will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the game, as Nintendo is using the original game. Microsoft has made a “faithful recreation” of GoldenEye 007 for the Xbox, but it will include a local multiplayer mode for split screen with friends. Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X consoles will be able to access the GoldenEye 007 Xbox version.

Nintendo is releasing GoldenEye 007 as part of its Nintendo Switch Online service. N64 games were added to the service back in 2021, though you have to splurge on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier to get access.

The classic campaign mode will be also be available on Xbox, alongside cheat modes, support for dual analog sticks, and native 16:9 aspect ratio up to 4K. If you already own a digital copy of Rare Replay on Xbox, then GoldenEye 007 is included and free of charge. The game will also be part of Xbox Game Pass.