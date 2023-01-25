Wednesday’s top tech news: an outage at Microsoft

A big part of Microsoft’s strategy has always been how it bundles the services it offers to businesses. That’s great when everything’s working, less so when there’s an outage like we saw today with Outlook and Teams. If you can’t email your colleagues, and you can’t instant message them, then what in the world is left? WhatsApp? The outage brings to a close a tough week for Microsoft that included layoffs and declining sales.

In other news, Adult Swim has officially cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the voice actor’s two felony charges for domestic battery and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit. The channel says the show is still in production, but its reputation will have taken a severe hit as a result of the allegations.

And finally, Tesla says it’s investing billions in its Nevada operations which it says will help expand its battery cell and Semi truck production. The new $3.6 billion round of investment comes in addition to the $6.2 billion Tesla has already invested in the Nevada Gigafactory.

