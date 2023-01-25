The Verge made a beautiful magazine, and you can preorder it now

On January 24th, 2003, Tom Ridge was sworn into office as the first secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. In the 20 years that followed, the new department proved to be chaotic, strange, and sometimes deeply cruel — a humiliating catastrophe for the officials it employed as well as the Americans it surveilled, rescued, aided, brutalized, or patted down.

Last year, we published an ambitious series of investigative features looking back on how the Department of Homeland Security rewrote the social contract between the government and its citizens. The Homeland series, along with its beautiful art and design, is now available for a limited time as a full-color anthology.

From the outset, we intended the Homeland series to feel cohesive, even beautiful. The extraordinary care placed into art direction by Kristen Radtke becomes even more apparent when bound into 160 full-color pages with original illustrations and photography. The anthology is now available for preorder in the Verge store.

The Homeland anthology $ 35 Softcover volume in a slipcase with 160 full-color pages in high-quality coated stock. Ten magazine-length stories are accompanied by original illustrations and photography. $35 at The Verge

If you’ve been following Homeland throughout the year, thank you again for indulging us. For a series about bureaucratic systems and gross incompetence at a national scale, it has been quite fun, hasn’t it?