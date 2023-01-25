Elon Musk’s Twitter is caving to government censorship, just like he promised

Tech companies — including Twitter — are following the Indian government’s demands to suppress a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As reported by The Intercept and TechCrunch, Twitter and YouTube both locally blocked The Modi Question, which investigates claims of Modi’s involvement in India’s deadly 2002 Gujarat riots. It’s one of Twitter’s first tangles with India under the ownership of billionaire Elon Musk, but contrary to some writing, the documentary’s ban isn’t an example of Musk violating a vocal “free speech absolutist” ethos. It’s a reminder that Musk has always been fine with government censorship.

Over the weekend, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting senior advisor Kanchan Gupta tweeted that both Twitter and YouTube had complied with orders passed down by the government, which has labeled the BBC documentary “hateful propaganda.” The documentary has also been apparently removed by the Internet Archive, although it’s not clear whether this was following a demand from the government or a copyright complaint from the original owner, and the Internet Archive didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

It’s true Musk has a lot on his plate, including an active securities fraud trial and persistent complaints from Tesla shareholders. And Twitter, like other major tech companies, was obeying speech laws worldwide before the acquisition, albeit with more resistance than Musk seems to be putting up. But it’s fairly revealing to say you didn’t notice the world’s largest democracy issuing a public statement — on your own platform! — that you’d censored a journalistic investigation. The indifference is striking when Musk has spent the past couple of months castigating Twitter’s former leadership for allegedly colluding with various groups, including the US government, to suppress political speech.

It’s also, however, not surprising. Musk purchased Twitter with the professed goal of making it a haven for free expression, but he has repeatedly said Twitter’s policies should “match the laws of the country,” and many countries’ laws (including those of several US states) are increasingly hostile to unfettered speech. Twitter still seems likely to run afoul of government censorship laws, but out of cost-cutting or negligence rather than choice — the company was just sued in Germany for not removing antisemitic hate speech, including Holocaust denial, which is illegal in the country.