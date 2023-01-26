Thursday’s top tech news: another Cybertruck delay

Remember the Cybertruck? The cyberpunk-inspired pickup truck that Tesla announced all the way back in 2019? It’s been delayed again. Last year CEO Elon Musk said he hoped deliveries would start in the middle of 2023, but as of Tesla’s earnings call yesterday the company now doesn’t expect the vehicle to enter mass production until 2024. Here’s our full writeup on the company’s earnings release.
After banning Donald Trump from its platforms in 2021, Meta has now announced it plans to allow the former president back on Instagram and Facebook. Trump has also been unbanned from Twitter, although as of this writing he is yet to resume tweeting and instead favors communicating via his own social media platform Truth Social.
Now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, January 26th, 2023.
Jan 26, 2023, 12:27 AM UTCUmar Shakir
Tesla Cybertruck mass production won’t start until 2024
Cybertruck full volume production will not be realized until 2024, reveals Elon Musk.
Jan 25, 2023, 10:15 PM UTCMakena Kelly
Meta allows Trump back on Facebook and Instagram
The social media giant banned the former president following the deadly January 6th attack at the Capitol two years ago.
Jan 25, 2023, 9:35 PM UTCAndrew J. Hawkins
Tesla made more money in 2022 than ever before, but its future still looks rocky
The company ended its third year in a row in the black, but price cuts and flagging demand mean there are more questions than answers.