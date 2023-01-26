Succession’s first season 4 trailer is here ahead of the show’s March return

At the end of Succession’s third season, each of Logan Roy’s children had been reminded of just how conniving a strategist their father’s always been and how much stronger the three of them can be when they fight together rather than with one another. Tom might have ruined the Roy sibling’s plans for a calculated takeover of the family business, but in the first trailer for Succession’s quickly approaching upcoming fourth season, it’s clear that the fight’s far from over.

It’s likely that Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) all want to literally kill Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) for cluing Logan (Brian Cox) into their plot to wrest control of his company from him in season 3. Tom knows it, too, and the new trailer finds him desperately trying to position himself as an ally to Logan as he scrambles to get ready for whatever kind of twisted revenge his wife and her brothers are cooking up.