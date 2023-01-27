MoviePass 2.0 is opening up the invite waitlist again before its public launch this summer

MoviePass is back in control of its founder, Stacy Spikes, and is beta testing a new points-based setup for subscription moviegoing. The company announced everyone who signed up for its relaunch waitlist has been accepted and said it’s reopening the waitlist for other interested subscribers to join but only until January 30th or once it’s full (via Axios).

This time around, it also has backing from Animoca Brands, which is well known for its crypto investments, but it’s unclear what the blockchain or the metaverse has to do with this version of MoviePass.

Pricing for new MoviePass starts at $10 per month in most locations

In 2019, MoviePass flamed out spectacularly thanks to a $9.99 per month all-you-can-eat subscription price that seemed too good to be true and, according to prosecutors who’ve leveled fraud charges at its former executives, definitely was. In its current iteration, it offers several different plans people can choose from, with prices from $10 per month up to $40 per month in most areas or between $20 per month and $60 per month in Los Angeles and New York City.

That rate buys you a certain number of credits, which you can use to get tickets; however, how many credits you’ll need can vary by time and location. Some of the current beta testers report that point allotments can even change throughout the day, so when you choose to reserve a ticket matters, too.