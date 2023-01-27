HBO’s The Last of Us is getting a second season

The Last of Us will be getting a second season, HBO announced on Friday.

There are no details about when we can expect season 2 or how many episodes it might be — HBO only accompanied the announcement with a brief video trailer — but now we know that there’s more of the show to come.

So far, people have really, really liked The Last of Us; it brought 22 percent more viewers from the series premiere to episode two, which debuted last Sunday. There will be nine episodes in the first season, so there’s still quite a lot of show to go.

Since we’re still early in season one, it’s unclear where exactly season 2 might pick up; we don’t yet know if the show will end at the same spot the first game does. But I have to imagine season 2 will adapt many elements of The Last of Us Part II. (If you’re experiencing The Last of Us for the first time through the show, I strongly advise against researching anything about the second game. If you can, I’d recommend just playing it.)