Amazon is reportedly making a Tomb Raider TV series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Amazon is developing a TV series based on the Tomb Raider video game franchise with scripts written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are light on this new Tomb Raider series, but THR says that while Waller-Bridge will serve as a writer and executive producer, she won’t be starring in the show. The show is apparently still in the development stages, so we probably shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon.

This new series could be another potentially big video game franchise adaptation for Amazon, which announced in December that it would be making a God of War TV show. But it also marks a further investment from Amazon into the Tomb Raider franchise, as the company will also be publishing the next Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics. Amazon didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Video game adaptations are on something of a hot streak: Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a hit, while HBO’s The Last of Us was just renewed for a second season after only two episodes. Hopefully, Amazon can bring a similar level of quality as those shows to this new Tomb Raider series. (I never saw the Tomb Raider movies, but my understanding is that they aren’t great.)