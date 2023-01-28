The Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is down to just $329 today

In terms of specs, the Series 7 is a lot like the newer Series 8. It features better dust resistance and a larger display than its predecessor, along with all the fitness-tracking metrics you expect and compatibility with watchOS 9. What it doesn’t offer is things like menstrual tracking and crash detection, two features unique to the Series 8. But if you can live without them, the last-gen model is still plenty capable. Read our review.

Photo by Emma Roth / The Verge

Both the standard Fire HD 8 and the HD 8 Plus share many of the same specs, including an 8-inch IPS LCD display, USB-C support, and a relatively low-end processor, which makes it difficult to recommend these tablets for anything work-related. The HD 8 Plus, however, also features wireless charging and more RAM, allowing it to act as an Echo Show if you mount it on a charging dock and handle simultaneous apps slightly easier. That said, both are incredibly affordable and fit the bill if you’re looking to do little more than stream Prime Video and consume Amazon content. Read our Amazon Fire HD Plus review.

Need a new keyboard? Logitech’s comfortable MX Keys Mini is a sleek, wireless option that’s compatible with Windows and macOS. Its slim profile will be immediately familiar to those who have used Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and it's equipped with scissor-type switches that provide just enough tactile feedback while avoiding the usual clicks and clacks often associated with other mechanical switches. The backlit peripheral can also last for up to 10 days on a single charge and recall up to three Bluetooth devices, or connect via 2.4GHz. Normally $99.99, you can currently pick it up at Dell in white for $69.99, which remains one of the best prices we’ve seen on the low-profile offering yet.

