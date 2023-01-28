The Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is down to just $329 today

The Apple Watch remains the go-to smartwatch for iPhone users, but unless you absolutely need some of the new features found on the Apple Watch Series 8, the last-gen Series 7 remains an attractive wearable — that is, when you can find it. Thankfully, you can currently pick it up at Walmart in the 45mm, LTE-equipped configuration for $329, which is $200 less than its newer counterpart typically goes for.
In terms of specs, the Series 7 is a lot like the newer Series 8. It features better dust resistance and a larger display than its predecessor, along with all the fitness-tracking metrics you expect and compatibility with watchOS 9. What it doesn’t offer is things like menstrual tracking and crash detection, two features unique to the Series 8. But if you can live without them, the last-gen model is still plenty capable. Read our review.
If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly tablet, Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are currently discounted at a variety of retailers. The ad-supported Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the 32GB Plus model with ads is down to just $99.99 (normally $119.99) at Amazon and Best Buy. The ad-free models of both tablets are also on sale at Amazon for $94.99 and $114.99, respectively.
Both the standard Fire HD 8 and the HD 8 Plus share many of the same specs, including an 8-inch IPS LCD display, USB-C support, and a relatively low-end processor, which makes it difficult to recommend these tablets for anything work-related. The HD 8 Plus, however, also features wireless charging and more RAM, allowing it to act as an Echo Show if you mount it on a charging dock and handle simultaneous apps slightly easier. That said, both are incredibly affordable and fit the bill if you’re looking to do little more than stream Prime Video and consume Amazon content. Read our Amazon Fire HD Plus review.
Need a new keyboard? Logitech’s comfortable MX Keys Mini is a sleek, wireless option that’s compatible with Windows and macOS. Its slim profile will be immediately familiar to those who have used Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and it's equipped with scissor-type switches that provide just enough tactile feedback while avoiding the usual clicks and clacks often associated with other mechanical switches. The backlit peripheral can also last for up to 10 days on a single charge and recall up to three Bluetooth devices, or connect via 2.4GHz. Normally $99.99, you can currently pick it up at Dell in white for $69.99, which remains one of the best prices we’ve seen on the low-profile offering yet.
A few additional deals to kickstart your Saturday
- Apple’s latest 11- and 12-.9-inch iPad Pros have received a modest discount at Amazon in the Wi-Fi-only configuration. Normally $1,399, the 512GB version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been reduced to $1,299, while the 512GB 11-inch model is on sale for $1,049 (normally $1,099). The M2-equipped tablets are expensive any way you slice it, but these are the best prices we’ve seen for either model since Christmas. Read our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review.
- If you want to give that aging CD player in your car a new lease on life, iOttie’s iTap 2 magnetic phone holder is on sale at Amazon for $11.99 ($13 off). It's a convenient, Android-friendly gadget that can quickly slot into an available AC vent or CD player, but keep in mind that it won’t work with MagSafe-equipped cases or newer iPhone models.
- The Xbox Elite 2 Core Wireless controller is down to $115.99 ($14 off) at Amazon and Target. It’s basically a cheaper version of Microsoft’s premium Xbox Elite 2 controller, but it doesn’t come with the extra thumbsticks or the rest of the interchangeable components found on the pricier model — you’ll need to pick those up separately.
- Normally $169.99, you can currently pick up Govee’s Smart DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light for $74.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. The bundle includes a 55-inch light strip, a pair of 17-inch light bars, and a monitor-mounted camera that allows the bias lighting to sync with what’s currently on your screen. Read our review.
- If you’re in need of a solid pair of wireless earbuds, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are currently available in select colors at Amazon for $94, their lowest price to date. Although they sport weak water resistance, the diminutive earbuds still feature active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and solid audio quality for less than $100. Read our review.