The latest Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser showcases Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

The latest Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser lets us hear Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong for the first time. During the clip, Mario faces off against Donkey Kong in an arena of sorts — just like we’ve seen in the previous trailer — but this trailer expands on the scene.

While it seems like Mario’s on the losing side of the battle, this appears to change when the titular plumber hits a question mark block, and (presumably) gets the Super Bell, transforming him into Cat Mario. Seeing Mario in his adorably fuzzy catsuit sends Donkey Kong into a laughing fit, which gives us a chance to hear Rogen’s signature laugh.

Don’t laugh at Cat Mario. Image: Nintendo

It’s nice to finally hear Rogen as Donkey Kong, and I have to admit, I’m pleasantly surprised at how well his voice (and laugh) suits the character. The film also features Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser. From what I’ve heard so far, it seems like Nintendo and Illumination — the animation studio working on the film — did a great job with casting.